Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price Up 11%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) rose 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 1,391,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,446,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOGO. Raymond James increased their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

