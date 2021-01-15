Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Separately, New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE:MBT opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,220,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 69,555 shares during the period.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

