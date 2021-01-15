MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading Up 6.5%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.00 and last traded at $177.79. Approximately 672,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 372,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.96.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.74. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

