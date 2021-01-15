MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading Up 6.5%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.00 and last traded at $177.79. Approximately 672,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 372,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.96.
MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.27.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.74. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
