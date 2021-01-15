Mizuho Downgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Neutral

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.