MixMarvel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $210,121.00 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $210,121.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MixMarvel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00055185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00429526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00039314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.10 or 0.04137687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MIX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,610,888,431 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

