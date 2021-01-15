Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 296.3% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

MMSMY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It manufactures engineered powders comprising ultra-fine powders, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials, including hydrogen storage alloys, and lithium manganese oxides and nickel-lithium materials; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

