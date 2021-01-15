Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

MUFG opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $2,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

