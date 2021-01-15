Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
MUFG opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $5.34.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $2,100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 429,696 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
