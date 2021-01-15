Mirrored Tesla Achieves Market Cap of $5.27 Million (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $12,165.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for $847.39 or 0.02383406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00037156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00113957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00252456 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,222 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

