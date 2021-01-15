Mirrored Netflix Price Hits $508.53 on Major Exchanges (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $23,914.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for $508.53 or 0.01311754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00035101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00106755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00233194 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056193 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 5,912 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.