Minter Network (BIP) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Minter Network has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $31,618.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00113520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00064576 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00255218 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,508,570,960 coins and its circulating supply is 3,303,361,393 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.