Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.00

Shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 269835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.45 target price on shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Midas Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

