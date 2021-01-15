Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $25,690.08 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAA opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

