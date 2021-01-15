MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 138.0% from the December 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,127,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 186,309 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 133,081 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,204. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

