Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Lessened by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 3.9% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $30,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $836,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $823.08.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,208.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,020.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.