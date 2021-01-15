Meta Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Meta has a market capitalization of $20.95 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meta has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Meta token can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00003837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00036574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00109563 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00066463 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00239472 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058002 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,558,264 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

