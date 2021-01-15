Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Grid Dynamics comprises approximately 1.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $90,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Victoria Livshitz acquired 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $1,476,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 67,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,594. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

