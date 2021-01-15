Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,675 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Alphatec accounts for 2.5% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATEC. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphatec by 2,661.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 372,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 1,005,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Equities analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

