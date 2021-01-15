Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,939 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,939 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,556,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 201,715 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

TFFP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 335,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,515. The stock has a market cap of $405.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 108,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,632,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,307,161 shares of company stock worth $18,514,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

