Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 498.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,710. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

