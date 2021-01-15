MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 28,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,446. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

