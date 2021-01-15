MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 28,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,446. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

