MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

MGTX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other MeiraGTx news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $132,085.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,839,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 13,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,781 shares in the company, valued at $20,336,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,001 shares of company stock worth $1,434,140. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MeiraGTx by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in MeiraGTx by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 364,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,690,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGTX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.43. 126,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,251. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. As a group, analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

