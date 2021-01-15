MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) news, Director Derek Watson Evans bought 90,000 shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 223,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,688.26.

MEG traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,321. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. MEG Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$1.13 and a one year high of C$8.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.56.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$508.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

