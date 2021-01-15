Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.26.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,067,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average is $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.