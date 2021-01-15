Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stake Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Medpace comprises about 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Medpace worth $70,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth $239,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth $4,997,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $496,970.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $99,007,750.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

