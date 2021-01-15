mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on mdf commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

MECVF stock remained flat at $$9.56 during midday trading on Friday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.