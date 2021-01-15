McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS) Shares Gap Down to $0.81

Shares of McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.73. McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.21.

About McChip Resources Inc. (MCS.V) (CVE:MCS)

McChip Resources Inc operates in the natural resource industry in Canada. The company invests in petroleum interests in Western Canada, as well as direct and indirect interests in minerals. It holds interest in Saskatchewan Potash project located in province of Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Madsen Red Lake Gold Mines Limited and changed its name to McChip Resources Inc in May 1981.

