McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Mizuho

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCFE. Bank of America assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pritchard Capital assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

MCFE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

