Matador Resources to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.69 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after purchasing an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 496,182 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,847,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Matador Resources by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 231,048 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Matador Resources by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 188,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 143,596 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

