MasterCraft Boat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,604 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,765% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 put options.

MCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of MCFT stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,537. The company has a market capitalization of $512.46 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

