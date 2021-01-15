Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.139-1.144 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-3.80 EPS.

MASI stock opened at $261.76 on Friday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.23.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.71.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,781 shares of company stock worth $50,364,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

