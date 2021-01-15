Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.139-1.144 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.80-3.80 EPS.
MASI stock opened at $261.76 on Friday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.23.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 47,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total transaction of $11,899,328.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,784,422.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,781 shares of company stock worth $50,364,663 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
