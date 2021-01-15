Mary Claire Chase Sells 589 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $66,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $113.39 on Friday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $117.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chase by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.7% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chase by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chase by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

