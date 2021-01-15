Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 6,357 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.60. 3,230,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,937,297. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

