Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 13,531 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 120,818 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,751 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 565,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,334,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 437,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 217,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.48. 1,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $73.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

