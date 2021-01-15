Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 233.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $$51.37 on Friday. 7,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

