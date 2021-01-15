Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 707,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 191,970 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 77,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 41,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 51,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $492.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $169.86 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

