Marlin Price Tops $0.0306 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Marlin has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $2.46 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Marlin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00035101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00106755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00059405 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00233194 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056193 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,314,800 tokens. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

Marlin Token Trading

Marlin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

