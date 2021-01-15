MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One MarketPeak token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00108074 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00063416 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238088 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00057627 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

MarketPeak can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.