Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.20. Marker Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 7,120 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

