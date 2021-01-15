Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.20. Marker Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 7,120 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
