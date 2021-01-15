Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 640,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,753. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

