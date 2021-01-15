MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

NYSE HZO opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $960.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $890,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in MarineMax by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

