Marc Ferrentino Sells 1,000 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $16,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,016.40.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Yext by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Yext by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.