Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.01.

MRO stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 30,473,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,311,180. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marathon Oil by 800.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $41,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

