Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.85 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MOZ. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.65 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

MOZ traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$3.05. 703,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,863. Marathon Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$644.79 million and a PE ratio of -78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 19.48 and a quick ratio of 19.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41.

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares in the company, valued at C$53,791,974.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $262,634.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

