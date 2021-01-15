MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million.

MNKD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $3.13. 134,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,433. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $728.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 49.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 156,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 117,505 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

