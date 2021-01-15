Manish H. Bhatia Sells 50,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,760,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

