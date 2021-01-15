Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 107097 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$602.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

