Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.06.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 4,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,464. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $417.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 79.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.