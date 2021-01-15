Lympo (LYM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $318,883.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $318,883.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00056140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00421975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.60 or 0.04057360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (LYM) is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

