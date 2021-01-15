Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.91.

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

