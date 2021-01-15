Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1836312 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB boosted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.12.

The company has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 57.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,092,960. Insiders purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 over the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

